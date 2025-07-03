Tripura: BJP MLA Kishor Barman sworn in as cabinet minister

BJP MLA from Nalchhar, Kishor Barman, was on Thursday sworn in as a cabinet minister in the Manik Saha government in Tripura in the presence of Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu. Chief minister Saha, his council of ministers and other administrative officials were also present. BJP MLA Kishor Barman. (Photo from X)

Barman is a first-time MLA after winning the 2023 Assembly polls on a BJP ticket. He completed his post graduation in Bengali from Tripura University in 2004.

He was engaged with the BJP’s organisational work in West Bengal for a long period, after which he was made the party general secretary in Tripura in 2021.

This is the second time in two years when the BJP-led state government has expanded its cabinet after coming back to power in 2023.

In March last year, TIPRA Motha party MLAs Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma were sworn in as minister and minister of state, a day after the party joined the BJP-IPFT government.

Of the 60 members in the Tripura legislative assembly, 32 are from the BJP, one from IPFT who is also serving as minister in the cabinet, 13 MLAs from TIPRA Motha, 10 from the CPIM and three from the Congress.

Currently, among 12 seats in the state cabinet, nine are occupied by BJP lawmakers, one by the TIPRA Motha and one by IPFT.