Tripura: Elder sister of TIPRA Motha founder to contest LS polls on BJP ticket

Kriti Singh Debbarma, princess of the erstwhile Manikya dynasty and elder sister of TIPRA Motha party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Tripura’s East constituency as a Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) candidate. TIPRA Motha party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma with his elder sister Kriti Singh Debbarma. (Image posted on X by TIPRA)

Her name was mentioned in the BJP’s second list of candidates that was issued on Wednesday by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.

Of the two Lok Sabha seats in the state, East constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST).

The announcement came within a week of the TIPRA Motha party joining the BJP-IPFT government in the state.

Chief minister Dr. Manik Saha congratulated Kriti Singh for being nominated as the BJP candidate and said that the BJP-led NDA government would be formed again under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Best wishes and congratulations to BJP’s nominated candidate for the state’s East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma. I strongly believe that the Bharatiya Janata Party led NDA government will be formed under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji with the immense blessings of the people”, Saha wrote on his X handle.

The TIPRA Motha party also congratulated Kriti Singh for being selected to contest from East constituency.

“Another milestone for the successful implementation of the historic TIPRASA accord. Heartiest Congratulations to Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma on being declared as the joint candidate of TIPRA Motha Party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the TRIPURA EAST (ST) Parliamentary Constituency”, TIPRA Motha party wrote on social media.

Youngest daughter of late Kirit Bikram Kishore Manikya, Kriti did her schooling from Shillong- based Loreto Convent and later had a diploma course on Environmental Education and Management Appreciation Programme for Voluntary Agencies and Senior Management & Rural Development Course in Gujarat. She remained an Animal Welfare Officer at Shillong for two years since 1992.

She was involved with different NGOs for creating awareness about environmental issues and sustainable development in the northeast region. She also served as an agriculturalist in Madhya Pradesh with focus on horticulture, organic farming, breeding and preserving indigenous cattle breeds.

She got married to Yogeshwar Raj Singh, royal scion of the erstwhile Kawardha Raj Royal Family in Chhatisgarh. Currently, she manages the Heritage Hotel- Palace at Kawardha.

Earlier, BJP fielded former Tripura chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb as candidate from West constituency, the other Lok Sabha seat from the state.