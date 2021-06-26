Tripura extends Covid-19 curfew in 10 local urban bodies till July 2

Tripura extended its Covid-19 curfew for another seven days from Saturday till July 2 in ten local urban bodies and Agartala Municipal Corporation. The move comes after monitoring the Covid-19 positivity rate of over five percent in the past week. However, the Covid-19 mortality decreased in this period, as per the state health records.

“ ...the situation has been reviewed in detail by the state government and it is felt necessary to extend Corona curfew/Corona night curfew in the following ULBs in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic,” the state notification.

Covid-19 positivity report since June 19 found that the positivity rate in the state ranges between 3.37% to 5.34% while 23 people died in the said week.

The curfew would be imposed from 2 pm on Saturday at Agartala Municipal Corporation, Ranirbazar municipal council, Jirania Nagar panchayat in West district, Udaipur municipal council in Gomati district, Kumarghat municipal council, Kamalpur Nagar Panchayat in Dhalai district kailasahar municipal council in Unakoti district, Panisagar nagar panchayat, Dharmanagar municipal council in north district, Khowai municipal council in Khowai district and Sonamura Nagar panchayat in Sepahijala district, according to the new curfew notification.

Fifty percent attendance in government and non-government offices till 4 pm have been mandated. No public meeting in open or closed spaces, except for government meetings with the presence of not more than 20 persons, would be allowed.

Shops and markets have been allowed to open from 6 am till 2 pm. Shopping malls, cinema halls, multiplexes would remain shut.

A total of 18.31 lakh people, above 18 years, have been vaccinated in Tripura so far. The state has reported 63,868 Covid-19 cases till date with 662 fatalities.