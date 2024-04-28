Tripura extends school holidays till May 1 due to heatwave

The Tripura government on Sunday extended school holidays for another three days till May 1 due to continued heat wave in the state. Tripura has been reeling under hot and humid weather conditions for the past one week, and it is expected to continue for more days. (Representative Image/HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)

“In continuation of the earlier Memo of even number dated 23.04.2024, due to perpetuation of scorching heat wave throughout the state, it has been decided that all the Government & Government Aided Schools under Education ( School) Department, Govt. of Tripura, Schools under TTAADC and Privately Managed Schools will remain closed for more 3 ( three) days w.e.f. 29/04/2024 to 01/05/2024,” said a notification issued by the additional secretary of the education (school) department.

The education department served a notice asking all the district education officers to convey the message to all schools in their respective jurisdiction.

Earlier, the state government declared that all schools would remain closed for four days from April 24 till April 27 due to the prevailing heat wave in the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state has been reeling under hot and humid weather conditions for the past one week, and it is expected to continue for more days.

The revenue department advised all the district disaster management authorities to conduct extensive awareness campaigns through different media, update weather conditions to general masses, make provision of safe drinking water and provide shades at public and strategic places and medical support and other required things for the vulnerable communities in their respective districts.

The district administrations were advised to activate the Emergency Operation Centers, alert the Quick Response Teams and resources, to ensure power supply in all areas with support from other key agencies.

The department concerned also shared IMD’s hot weather safety tips that include drinking more water than usual, avoiding going out in the sun, wearing light weight cotton clothes, and others, to all the district administrations for their reference and taking dissemination measures.

IMD predicted minimum temperature to be 26 degrees Celsius and it may rise to 38 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours.