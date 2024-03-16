Tripura govt allocates portfolios to two TIPRA Motha ministers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Tripura on Friday allocated portfolios to two ministers of the TIPRA Motha party who took oath earlier this month. Two TIPRA Motha legislators were administered oath of secrecy as cabinet ministers by Tripura governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu at the Raj Bhawan on March 7. (ANI)

TIPRA Motha legislator Animesh Debbarma was given charges for Forest, General Administration (Printing & Stationery) and Science, Technology and Environment while Brishaketu Debbarma was made the minister of state for Industries and Commerce Department.

Both Animesh and Brishaketu were administered oath of secrecy as cabinet ministers by governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu at the Raj Bhawan on March 7, four days after a tripartite agreement was signed between the central and state governments and the TIPRA Motha in New Delhi for a solution to the tribal issues.

There are 60 members in the state legislature of Tripura, of which 32 are from the BJP, one MLA from its ruling alliance partner IPFT, who also serves in the state cabinet, 13 MLAs from the TIPRA Motha, 10 from the CPI(M), and three from the Congress. One seat fell vacant following the death of BJP MLA Surajit Dutta last year.

11 of the 12 seats in the state cabinet are currently occupied, with eight BJP ministers, two TIPRA Motha and one IPFT ministers.