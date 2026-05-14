Tripura govt asks 50 percent of its employees to work from home

In a notification released on Wednesday, special secretary to the state government, AK Bhattacharya said, “Heads of Department ( HoDs) may ensure that 50 per cent of Group C and Group D employees are required to attend office every day, and the remaining 50 per cent staff should be instructed to work from home”.
The officials who would be working from home on a particular day as per the roster drawn up should be available on phones and electronic mode of communication at all times.
According to the notification, all the heads of departments are advised to draft a weekly roster of duty for Group C and Group D staff and ask them to attend offices on alternate weeks. They are also advised to include officials who are staying near the offices, while preparing the roster for the first week.
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