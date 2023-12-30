Tripura: NIA arrests five suspects in human trafficking case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested five people from three different places in Tripura for their alleged involvement in human trafficking, a senior police officer said on Friday. (Representative Photo)

A senior police officer on condition of anonymity said that three were arrested from Belonia and Sabroom in the south district on Thursday, and two more were arrested from Irani in the Unakoti district on Friday.

The arrests were made in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), as part of the human trafficking case registered by the NIA in Guwahati in October this year.

The probe agency had then registered after receiving inputs regarding a pan-India network human trafficking syndicate that facilitated the entry of Rohingya Muslims into India via the Indo-Bangladesh international border and then helped them settle here in different cities.

In November, the NIA in coordination with the BSF had carried out raids at over four dozen locations in 10 states and arrested 44 middlemen, including 21 from Tripura.