Tripura rights panel takes suo moto case over death due to custodial torture

AGARTALA: The Tripura Human Rights Commission on Friday took a suo moto complaint over the death of a 33-year-old man allegedly due to custodial torture in South Tripura district the previous day, and directed the director general of police (DGP) to inquire into the matter and submit an interim report within next 15 days. The Tripura police said they have started an investigation into the alleged custodial torture. (Representational image)

Five cops, including one sub-inspector, one constable and three special police officers (SPOs), were suspended following his death.

“The allegation as appeared in the news items attract the violation of human rights, prima facie, and, therefore, provisional cognizance has been taken in the matter and the Commission is satisfied to direct the DGP, Tripura to inquire into the matter immediately and to submit an interim inquiry report within 15 ( fifteen) days pending detailed inquiry and detailed report”, said a letter by Tripura Human Rights Commission’s chairperson, Justice SC Das, and members BK Ray and U. Choudhuri on Friday.

Meanwhile, chief minister Manik Saha ordered a magisterial enquiry into the case.

“Saddened by the death of Badal Tripura (33) from Kaladepa under Manubazar PS. Following a complaint of wrongdoing by certain officials, the sub-inspector concerned, and the constable of Manubazar PS have been suspended. Further, instructions have been given for the magisterial enquiry. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family”, he said in a social media post.

Badal Tripura, a resident of Kaladepa in South Tripura district, died on Thursday followed by alleged custodial torture. He along with Chiranjit Tripura, 35, were arrested on October 13 for allegedly creating ruckus in intoxicated condition but were released the next day.

After release, Badal started feeling unwell and was taken to Manubazar primary health centre, from where he was referred to Santirbazar hospital in the district on October 14. Later, he was referred to Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital in Agartala the subsequent day and after discharge from the hospital, he breathed his last at his home.

Agitated family members of Badal took his body to Manubazar police station and held a demonstration, demanding the arrest of the cops whom they accused of torturing Badal in custody.

“A case was registered at Manubazar police station. The five cops, who arrested them that day, were detained after a complaint from the deceased’s family,” said a senior police official from Police Headquarters.

South district superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Sinha told the reporters that they have started an investigation into the alleged custodial torture.