Truck rams into car, kills 5 members of family near Pune

Five members of a family, including two kids aged four and seven, were killed and one was seriously injured when a container truck coming from the wrong side rammed into their car on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway near Karegaon in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, a police officer said.

Pune police superintendent Abhinav Deshmukh said that the truck driver fled after the accident and a search was on to arrest him. He added that the family from Ahmednagar was on its way to Pune. The truck was heading towards Ahmednagar.

The five were identified as Sanjay Bhausaheb Mhaske, 53, Ram Bhausaheb Mhaske, 45, Raju Ram Mhaske, 7, Harshada Ram Mhaske, 4, and Vishal Sanjay Mhaske, 16. Sadhana Ram Mhaske, 35, the sixth member of the family, was seriously injured in the accident.

Officials said that a police team rushed to the accident scene immediately after the mishap and cleared the highway for traffic.