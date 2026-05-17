Tirupati, The TTD has recorded 89.4 per cent forest cover in Tirumala while undertaking extensive measures to conserve forest wealth and restore native species in the Seshachalam Hills. TTD achieves over 89 per cent green cover in Tirumala, undertakes native species restoration

According to the latest India State of Forest Report , nearly 2,431 hectares out of the total 2,719 hectares under Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams limits are covered with forest vegetation, contributing significantly to biodiversity conservation, climate regulation.

"TTD has achieved 89.4 per cent forest cover in Tirumala while carrying out extensive conservation measures to protect forest wealth and restore native species in the Seshachalam Hills," said an official press release from the temple body on Sunday.

TTD has been protecting the rich forest wealth of Seshachalam Hills since 1980, while maintaining ecological balance and catering to the spiritual needs of millions of devotees, it said.

The TTD Forest Department functions under the supervision of the Deputy Conservator of Forests with four forest ranges, including two in Tirumala and two in Tirupati, headed by Forest Range Officers .

As part of forest protection measures, flying squads patrol jungle areas around the clock to curb illegal tree felling and poaching activities, while around 26.5 kilometres of fire lines are maintained annually to prevent forest fires.

TTD has also undertaken a drive to plant native species like Peepal, Banyan, Sandalwood, Red Sanders, Mango and Jamun across 576 hectares to replace exotic Acacia plantations.

Special nurseries are being maintained in all four forest ranges to raise native, ornamental and medicinal plant species required for forest restoration programmes, the release said.

The Seshachalam forests are home to wild creatures like elephants, leopards, bears, and snakes, prompting the department to take special measures to mitigate human-wildlife conflict and rescue injured animals.

The department has set up water pits in forest areas during summer for wild animals and deployed snake rescue teams at the queue line premises to ensure devotees' safety.

Besides forest conservation, the department supplies sandalwood logs, firewood, Darbha grass and other materials required for temple rituals while maintaining gardens, greenery programmes and road dividers in Tirumala and Tirupati.

TTD is also implementing projects like Pavitra Vanam, Divya Oushadha Vanam and Palamaneru Timber Plantation in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India to enhance greenery and to address conflicts involving wildlife.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

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