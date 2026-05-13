Tirupati, The integrated command control centre was being utilised to manage the heavy summer rush in Tirumala, and continuous digital monitoring and coordinated crowd-management measures help in providing quicker darshan to devotees, TTD said on Wednesday. TTD managing heavy summer rush in Tirumala through digital monitoring

Hundreds of CCTV cameras installed across Tirumala are being used to monitor devotee movement, crowd intensity and queue flow at Vaikuntham Queue Complexes, Narayanagiri Sheds, Annaprasadam centres, major roads, parking areas and temple surroundings, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams said in a release.

Despite the heavy influx of devotees, TTD is effectively utilising modern technology to provide devotees with faster and more comfortable darshan facilities. The Integrated Command Control Centre is playing a crucial role, it added.

According to the temple body, the digital monitoring system enables authorities to analyse crowd conditions in real time and take immediate decisions whenever required.

According to TTD, queue lines are being managed efficiently, and additional staff are being deployed at required locations to ensure smooth movement of devotees for darshan.

The temple body said drinking water, milk, Annaprasadam and medical services are being provided promptly at queue lines and waiting areas to avoid inconvenience to devotees.

Particularly at Narayanagiri Sheds and Vaikuntham Queue Complexes, crowd levels are being digitally monitored, and devotees are being allowed forward in batches accordingly, said the release.

According to TTD, the coordinated technological approach has significantly improved queue-line management and reduced congestion despite heavy pilgrim turnout during the summer holidays.

Unlike earlier times when devotees had to remain in queues for several hours, the present system is enabling faster movement of pilgrims for darshan, it said.

Under the directions of senior authorities, officials are utilising the ICCC more effectively with the objective of providing a hassle-free and quicker darshan experience for devotees.

TTD officials are working round-the-clock to ensure efficient crowd management during the ongoing summer rush, said the temple body.

At present, more than 85,000 devotees are being provided darshan on Saturdays and Sundays, while efforts are underway to facilitate darshan for over 75,000 devotees daily.

Significantly, on May 2 this year, a record 91,005 devotees had darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara, it said.

As per TTD statistics, a total of 9,27,420 devotees had darshan between May 1 and May 12 this year, compared to 8,49,881 devotees during the corresponding period in 2024 and 8,10,942 devotees in 2025.

Further, TTD data showed that Tirumala witnessed a steady increase in pilgrim footfall during the summer season over the last three years.

TTD is the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.