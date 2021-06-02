Tug-of-war within BJP reflecting poorly on governance: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the internal tug-of-war in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was reflecting badly on the governance in the state.

“Decisions on public interest issues are delayed and development work is at a standstill. The government machinery is inert. The internal pushes and pulls are badly showing on the governance in UP,” Akhilesh said in a statement referring to the high-level internal meetings in the BJP over UP.

Akhilesh had been frequently attacking the BJP and its government in the state as there have been high-level meetings in Delhi recently and then in Lucknow over election preparations by the BJP and possibilities of changes in the party and its government.

“People are distressed over treatment, medicines and oxygen supply amid the pandemic. The situation in the party and government is reduced to such a state that after four years in power, they are compelled to do meetings for striking synchronicity between the organisation and the government,” he said.

The SP chief added: “The only objective of these meetings and involvement of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh is how to grab power in the state again. The Covid pandemic crisis is far from over, but the ruling dispensation is obsessed and restive for political power.”

Akhilesh said the ruling party was spinning false success stories to camouflage their failures.

“While the BJP government failed in the first and the second wave of the pandemic, it is claiming to have made arrangements for tackling the possible third wave. People died due to lack of oxygen, medicines and there’s negligence in the treatment of black fungus cases,” he added.

“The government has not been able to provide essential injections for the treatment of black fungus. After one and a half years of the pandemic, the government has woken up to get scientific research done,” said Akhilesh.

Akhilesh said the government built castles in the air by an announcement that all will be vaccinated by Diwali while the reality is that the rate of vaccination in UP is less than 2%.

“In UP, 98% of those who got their first jabs have not received their second dose. How will people be protected against the third wave without vaccination and the second dose,” asked Akhilesh and added that now there are talks that UP would decide to give a cocktail of vaccines because of lack of vaccines.