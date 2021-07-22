Two booked for duping Ludhiana school principal, husband of 98.6 lakh

The city police has booked two persons for duping a school principal and her husband of ₹98.6 lakh on the pretext of selling them a flat.

The case has been registered after a two-year-long investigation.

Investigating officer ASI Gurjinder Singh said the accused have been identified as Harneshpal Singh, resident of Mahal Nagar in Barnala, and Anurag Sharma, resident of Sushant Lok, Phase-1, Gurgaon.

The police registered the case on the complaint of Balveer Kaur, principal of a senior secondary school in Haibowal, and resident of Durgapuri, Haibowal Kalan.

In her complaint to the police commissioner in November 2019, she stated that her husband Dalbir Singh is a retired Major. About six years ago, he met Anurag, who was posing as a property dealer.

Anurag introduced Harneshpal Singh to the couple as the owner of a property in the Paras Panorama area in Kharar. The couple liked the property and after finalising the deal, transferred the total amount of ₹98.60 lakh to the account of the accused. However, after receiving the money the accused snapped all ties with them and went incommunicado.

Feeling cheated, Balveer lodged a complaint with the police.

Both the accused have been booked under Sections 406, 420,120-B of the IPC for criminal breach of trust, cheating, and criminal conspiracy.