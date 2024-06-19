Two die of suspected heatstroke in Gorakhpur

Two persons died of suspected heatstroke in the district on Tuesday. Police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. (Pic for representation)

Circle officer Campierganj Kamlesh Kumar Singh said it has yet to be confirmed whether the deaths occurred due to heatstroke, but it was the first such casualty reported in the district.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

In the first case, 55-year-old Shah Mohammad, a resident of Padri Bazar locality under Shahpur Police station, was waiting to rent a vehicle at Jail bypass road at 2pm when he suddenly became unconscious and fell on the road. Shopkeepers in the area spotted him and rushed him to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

In the second case, Ganesh, 25, fell unconscious in his agricultural field in village Parsiya under Pipraich police station of the district. He was admitted to the Community Health Centre but couldn’t be saved.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department officials have predicted that severe heatwave condition could continue for three more days. The scorching heat in the day and warm winds at night were posing a challenge for people as they are forced to confine themselves in their houses and business activities are getting badly affected.

In view of the intense heat, district magistrate Krishna Karunesh has issued directive to close all educational institutions and coaching institute for three days .