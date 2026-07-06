Two Ghazipur sub-inspectors suspended over negligence in forged documents probe

: Two sub-inspectors posted at Kotwali police station in Ghazipur have been suspended for alleged gross negligence in investigating a forgery case linked to a government tender process on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal. The DIG said he reviewed the investigation of several cases, including this one, on July 3. The review found that serious allegations of forgery had not been properly examined (For representation only)

Varanasi range deputy inspector general of police Vaibhav Krishna said sub-inspector Rohit Kumar and sub-inspector Jitendra Kumar Upadhyay were suspended after a review found serious lapses in the investigation of a case registered at Kotwali police station on February 25, 2025.

The case was registered on the complaint of the block education officer, city, Ghazipur, following the directions of the district magistrate. It relates to the alleged use of forged financial documents by seven private firms that participated in a GeM tender for the deployment of technical instructors in Ghazipur district.

Police said 176 firms had applied for the tender. Their Financial Bid Requirement (FBR), bid and Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) documents were verified with the concerned banks. The verification found that seven firms had allegedly submitted forged or fabricated financial documents.

The firms named in the case are Almadina Foundation, AS Infratech, Bigzia Management Pvt Ltd, Shree Hariom Infotech, Prithvi Protective Services Pvt Ltd, UP Industrial Consultants Ltd and Vanshikha HR Service. Bank verification reportedly found that some demand drafts were never issued, some third-party deposits were not genuine, while certain bank accounts and customer IDs did not exist in the records of the concerned banks.

The DIG said he reviewed the investigation of several cases, including this one, on July 3. The review found that serious allegations of forgery had not been properly examined. It also found that the seven firms had been excluded from the investigation without valid grounds and that an attempt had been made to close the case by filing a final report despite prima facie evidence of an offence.

Following the review, the DIG directed the additional superintendent of police (City), Ghazipur, to conduct a preliminary inquiry within two days. The inquiry examined the case diary, bank verification reports, the final report and the written replies of the investigating officers. It prima facie confirmed allegations of gross negligence and dereliction of duty against both officers.

Acting on the DIG’s directions, the superintendent of police, Ghazipur, suspended both sub-inspectors. During the suspension period, they have been attached to the Police Lines in Ghazipur. Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against them.

The investigation has now been transferred to the circle officer (City), Ghazipur, with instructions to complete a fair and merit-based investigation within 30 days.

The DIG said the Varanasi Zone will continue regular reviews of serious and sensitive investigations and that strict action will be taken against officers found negligent, in line with the police department’s zero-tolerance policy towards laxity in investigations.