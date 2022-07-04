Two held for inciting students for creating ruckus at Allahabad Univ
Colonelganj police arrested two youths for allegedly disturbing peace and inciting students at Allahabad University for creating ruckus. The duo was arrested from Holland Hall Hostel on Monday and was also questioned in connection with the circulation of fake photograph of a student committing suicide by hanging himself.
The arrested students claimed, however, their innocence in the incident and no evidence of their involvement in the case was found following which they were charged for disturbing peace, officials said.
They informed that Satyam Kushwaha was suspended for creating ruckus at AU premises but he was still found involved in inciting students for staging protest. On Monday morning, police arrested Satyam and his accomplice Adarsh Bhadauriya, a BA third year student. Circle officer Colonelganj Ajeet Singh Chauhan said the arrested duo was involved in inciting students for creating ruckus and spreading rumours regarding LLB examinations.
Meanwhile, police are tracing the persons who made photographs of a youth committing suicide and a suicide letter viral on social media platforms. Some youths have been identified by police but they are yet to be arrested. It is worth mentioning that chief proctor at AU Prof Harsh Kumar has lodged an FIR for the fake message being spread on social media.
LMC demolishes illegal construction
The enforcement team of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation demolished the wall of a petrol pump owned by corporator Jaglal Yadav, on Monday. The wall had been constructed on the drain (belonging to the LMC). The enforcement team along with tehsildar Ratna Mishra demolished the construction on the municipal land on the petrol pump premises. Action was taken to vacate the LMC land included into the petrol pump.”
Ghazipur slaughterhouse to remain closed, NGT panel to look into its environmental impact
The Ghazipur slaughterhouse – Delhi's only legal facility to butcher buffaloes, sheep, and goats – will not be allowed to reopen just yet. During the hearing of a review petition on Monday, the National Green Tribunal directed the formation of another expert committee to look into the environmental impact of the slaughterhouse. Mohammad Arshad Qureshi, who heads the Delhi Meat Merchant Association said businesses have been severely impacted over the past one month.
Pune rural police plan aims to prevent youth from turning to crime
PUNE Similar to the cleanliness mission that aims to keep our surroundings spick and span, the Pune Rural Police will soon launch 'Mission turning point' programme which aims to prevent youth involvement in criminal activities. The concept was coined by the additional superintendent of police Mitesh Ghatte and focuses on counselling for school-college students and preventing them from engaging in crime or illegal activities. College-going youths are 'cutting birthday cakes using swords.'
Delhi HC rejects plea that sought to increase size of ‘health warning’ label on liquor bottles
Refusing to entertain a plea that sought directions to the Delhi government to increase the font size of the ”health warnings” on liquor bottles and packages, to make them on par with those on cigarette packets and tobacco products, the Delhi high court said all liquor bottles already carry “health warnings”, as specified by the excise rules.
BJP walks out of Delhi assembly over ‘closure of schools’, AAP dismisses allegation
Legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday staged a walkout from the Delhi assembly following a furore over the alleged closure of schools by the Aam Aadmi Party government. In a special mention under Rule 280, leader of opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri raised the issue of closure of Delhi government schools and claimed that a Sarvodaya school in Ludlow Castle has been shut.
