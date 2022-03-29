Two held for posting derogatory photo of Tripura chief minister on social media
AGARTALA: Two persons were arrested for allegedly posting a derogatory photograph of Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and newly-joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Patalkanya Jamatia on social media, said police on Tuesday.
The arrestees were identified as Pranay Debbarma, a resident of Dinakobra para under Champahoar sub division of Khowai district and Madan Tripura, a resident of Sabroom’s Poangbari in South district of Tripura.
Police has registered a case against them under Section 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 153(A) (promoting enmity), 469 (forgery with the purpose of harming reputation), 471 (fraudulantly using a forged document as genuine), 505 (conducting public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 (publishing obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act.
“We arrested Madan on March 23 based on the complaint lodged and later arrested Pranay on Monday evening for posting derogatory photographs of the chief minister,” said Teliamura sub divisional police officer Sonacharan Jamatia.
Pranay was released on bail by the court while Madan has been sent to judicial custody till April 7 as there was no one to bail him out, he said.
Earlier in April last, two persons were arrested for allegedly posting derogatory content on Biplab Kumar Deb on social media.
In 2019, a college student, a freelancer and a security guard of a CPI(M) lawmaker were held for allegedly spreading rumour against Deb on social media.
