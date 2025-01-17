Two held for raping 14-year-old girl in Shivaji Nagar

Gurugram: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped after two men lured her to a guest house in Shivaji Nagar on Sunday night, police said on Thursday. The men were arrested on Wednesday. Two men were arrested for raping 14-year-old girl in Shivaji Nagar. (File Photo)

They said that the incident came to light when the girl managed to return home after being set free and narrated everything to her mother.

Police identified the two men as Anshu alias Sohil, originally from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh and Avinash Kumar of Faridabad. Anshu lives in a locality in Shivaji Nagar while Avinash lives in Gandhi Nagar in Sector 11. They said both suspects, aged 20 years, were arrested on Wednesday.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram Police, said that Avinash knew the minor, a class VIII student of a private school, and had invited her to attend the birthday party of his friend.

“He picked up the minor from near her home and took her to the guest house where the party was going on. Though he had promised to drop her back home, yet he left the venue alone soon after. The other suspect later raped the minor after threatening her of dire consequences,” he said, adding the minor did not raise an alarm since she was frightened.

Investigators said that she along with her mother approached the police on Monday and submitted a complaint which was immediately registered under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Shivaji Nagar police station. Later, both the suspects were traced and arrested, police said.

A preliminary medical investigation indicated that the minor had been sexually assaulted, police said. They said the duo were forwarded to judicial custody after being produced before a city court on Thursday.