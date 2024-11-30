Two held for violating Grap norms, continuing construction work

Gurugram: A 42-year-old man, the owner of a house at Tikri village in Sector-48 and a contractor who was carrying out construction work there, were arrested for violating Grap IV norms, police said on Saturday, adding that the men were continuing with construction work even after they were told not to do so. Two men were arrested for violating Grap IV norms, police said on Saturday, adding that the men were continuing with construction work even after they were told not to do so. (Representational Image)

Investigators identified the owner of the house as Krishan Yadav and the contractor as Dheeraj Yadav, 35. They said that the duo was arrested on Friday.

Krishan was carrying out construction at his three-storey house while the contractor had supplied workers for the site, police said.

They said that a resident of Sector 48 had alerted the police control room about the continuous construction work being carried out late on Thursday night along with the use of machinery and cement mixers.

They said that an emergency response vehicle reached the spot to stop the work on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. However, the duo restarted the construction work following which the police control room was alerted again after which a police team again visited the spot.

Inspector Sunil Kumar, station house officer of the Gurugram Sadar police station, said the duo was arrested on Friday and were later granted bail. “The construction work which was going on illegally amid Grap Stage-IV in force has been stopped,” he added.

Based on a complaint of a policeman, Satender Khattar, an FIR was registered against Krishan and Dheeraj under sections 3(5) (common intention) and 223(b) (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant leading to danger to human life, health or safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Gurugram Sadar police station on Friday evening.