Two killed as bus skids off road in J&K’s Udhampur
Two persons were killed in the Uddak area of Ramnagar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district after a bus skidded off the road on Wednesday.
As many as 25 people have also been injured, of whom condition of five is critical.
“Two dead, 25 injured after a bus skidded off the road in Ramnagar’s Uddak area. The bus was on its way to Kogermarh. Five among those critically injured have been referred to district hospital in Udhampur,” SDPO Ramnagar Bhishm Dubey said.
It was also informed that the bus was carrying a marriage party.
The deceased have been identified as Rajjo Devi, 66, and Vimla Devi, 48. Both are residents of the Kagot area.
Further details are awaited.
Srinagar acid attack: Bail plea of accused juvenile dismissed
The Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of a minor arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in connection with the acid attack on a woman here in February. He was held along with main accused Sajjad Altaf Rather and Mohd Saleem Kumar and the police had filed a charge sheet in three weeks besides moving a separate application before the board for treating the juvenile as an adult.
CCTV installation orders in Kashmir: ‘Hard for small bizmen to comply with orders’
As the administration in Kashmir has asked shopkeepers to install high definition CCTV cameras outside their establishments in view of rise in targeted attacks in the Valley, many small business owners have expressed their inability to comply with the orders citing the financial costs involved. M Yaseen Khan, president of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers' Federation, said the installation of CCTV cameras was a good step to ensure safety.
J&K: Probe ordered as govt teacher ‘hires’ local boy to take classes
Following detection of unethical practice by a woman government teacher, who had 'hired' a youth to teach students iGovernment teacher Nusrat Bano'ser place in Kishtwar district, chief education officer Sudershan Kumar Sharma has empowered principals in his district to conduct surprise visits to check the malpractice. The boy admitted that he was being paid ₹5,000 to ₹7,000 per month by the teacher, who was drawing a monthly salary of over ₹50,000.
Money laundering cases: HP Police share list of 100 people with ED
In a fresh attempt to destroy the organised crime network in Himachal Pradesh, state police have shared a list of 100 people with the enforcement directorate for investigating the ill-gotten money under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The anti-money laundering cell, which is being operated under the chairmanship of the DGP, has shared information of major organised crimes with the enforcement directorate. As many as 16 people had been arrested in the case.
HP government transfers six IAS officers
In a fresh administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday shifted six IAS officers. Rakhil Kahlon has been transferred as divisional commissioner, Mandi, vice A Shainamol, who has proceeded on leave. Gopal Chand goes as director, (personnel and finance), Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, Shimla. Manmohan Sharma will continue to function as director, urban development, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, and chief executive officer-cum-managing director, Shimla Smart City Limited.
