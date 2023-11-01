Two killed, 9-yr-old injured as bike rams into truck in UP's Muzaffarnagar
PTI |
Nov 01, 2023 07:44 AM IST
Two killed, 9-yr-old injured as bike rams into truck in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Lakhan (28) and Tejvir (26) died in the accident that took place late Monday night when the victims were on their way to Hathras from Himachal Pradesh, Circle Officer Himanshu Gaurav said,
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, while the injured girl has been hospitalised, the CO said.
