News / Cities / Others / Two killed, 9-yr-old injured as bike rams into truck in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two killed, 9-yr-old injured as bike rams into truck in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI |
Nov 01, 2023 07:44 AM IST

Two killed, 9-yr-old injured as bike rams into truck in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Lakhan (28) and Tejvir (26) died in the accident that took place late Monday night when the victims were on their way to Hathras from Himachal Pradesh, Circle Officer Himanshu Gaurav said,

HT Image
HT Image

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, while the injured girl has been hospitalised, the CO said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out