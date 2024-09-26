Two killed after being run over by speeding truck on Sohna Road

Gurugram: Two people were killed after being run over by a speeding truck near the busy Ambedkar roundabout on Sohna Road, police said on Wednesday. Two people were killed after being run over by a speeding truck near the busy Ambedkar roundabout on Sohna Road in Gurugram. (Representational Image)

They identified the deceased as Geeta Yadav, 39, from Najafgarh, Delhi and Vinit Kumar, 34, from Nuh. The incident took place at 3pm on Tuesday. According to the police, Yadav had reached the Sohna sub-registrar’s office at about 11am on Tuesday for some property related work. They said that after wrapping up her work, she booked a bike taxi using a mobile phone-based app to return home when the accident occurred.

A senior police officer said that at about 2.55pm, she had called her husband Amit Yadav to inform him that she had booked a taxi and was leaving the sub-registrar’s office. “She boarded the bike taxi at the office entrance after which the duo started for Delhi,” he said.

The officer said that they had hardly moved for a few hundred metres when a truck mowed them down at the roundabout while its driver was trying to overtake other vehicles.

“There were traffic police personnel near the spot who chased and stopped the truck. They simultaneously arranged an ambulance and rushed them to the sub-divisional hospital in Sohna. However, doctors declared both of them dead on arrival,” he said.

Investigators said that they had pulled out Yadav’s mobile phone from her handbag found lying at the spot to inform her husband that she was critically injured in an accident. Later, they also contacted Kumar’s family members.

Inspector Sunil Beniwal, station house officer of the City Sohna police station, said that the traffic police officials and commuters chased and stopped the truck after the accident. “The driver could not flee as the roundabout was crowded. He was apprehended at the spot and later handed over to the police,” he said.

Beniwal said the driver was later identified as 55-year-old Sanjeev Kumar Singh from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

“He was travelling from Palwal to Tauru via Sohna when the accident took place. The duo on the motorcycle fell beneath the rear wheels of the truck after the driver lost control while he was trying to overtake other vehicles,” he said.

Based on the complaint of the deceased woman’s husband, an FIR was registered against Singh under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at City Sohna police station on Tuesday night.