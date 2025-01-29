Menu Explore
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
Two killed after their bike collides with divider

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow:
Jan 29, 2025 06:20 AM IST

Two men were killed while another was critically injured in a road accident after their bike collided with a divider and then crashed into a tree in Gomti Nagar area here on Monday late night.

The accident happened in Vibhuti Khand area when the trio was going towards Mantri Awas on their motorcycle from a mall, said police in a statement.

“Police identified the deceased as Robin Rawat, 28, and Rohit Rawat, 26, both residents of Garhwal in Uttarakhand. The injured person has been identified as Sanay Sharma, 26, a resident of Firozabad who is undergoing treatment,” the statement added.

“As soon as the information reached the police, it immediately reached the spot and the injured were taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment, where the doctors declared Rohit Rawat and Robin Pawat dead,” said Vibhuti Khand SHO Sunil Kumar Singh.

According to police, the deceased who were posted in banks as assistant managers in Muzaffarnagar and Agra, had come to Lucknow for a training.

