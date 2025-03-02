Two killed, three injured as bus collides with tractor-trolley in Bareilly

Two people were killed, and three others sustained injuries in a severe road accident early Saturday morning in the Bhojipura police station area of Bareilly district. The incident occurred around 6 am when a private bus carrying pilgrims to Haridwar collided with a tractor-trolley loaded with bricks. For representation only

The injured have been admitted to a private hospital. All the devotees involved in the accident are residents of Bhavnagar, Gujarat, police said.

The accident took place on the Nainital highway near Didar Patti village. According to police, the devotees from Gujarat were on a pilgrimage in a tourist bus. They had visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and, after completing their visit, left for Haridwar on Friday night.

Deputy superintendent of police Nilesh Mishra said, “Preliminary investigation reveals that the bus driver dozed off, causing the fatal accident. The bus rammed into the tractor-trolley from behind.”

“The bus conductor, Lallan (28), and Ashish Bhai (30), both residents of Bhavnagar died on the spot,” he said.

The CO added that Sunil Bhai (32), Vinod Bhai (35), and Induvati (35) were injured and have been admitted to the hospital. “The remaining devotees on the bus were sent to Haridwar in another vehicle,” he said.

Mishra further stated that after taking a bath at Triveni Sangam during Mahakumbh, all the pilgrims had performed Jalabhishek at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. “They were en route to Haridwar after visiting Ram Lalla in Ayodhya when this accident occurred,” he said.