Two killed, two injured after a gas cylinder explosion in Varanasi

Two persons, identified as a brother and sister, were killed and two others were injured in a cylinder explosion at a house near the Lahartara private bus station under the Manduadih police station area of Varanasi district on Tuesday, police said. The house was completely destroyed after the explosion (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

The deceased were identified as Om Kumar Chaudhary, 28, and Preeti, 25. The injured are Aman Chaudhary, 31, and Girija Devi, 60, who are currently undergoing treatment.

According to police, locals reported that the house collapsed due to the cylinder explosion on Tuesday morning, trapping four people beneath the debris. The bomb disposal squad and a dog squad immediately reached the spot to conduct an investigation. All four injured were admitted to the Trauma Centre at BHU. A police officer confirmed that Om Kumar Chaudhary and Preeti succumbed to their injuries.

A JCB machine was summoned to remove and clear the debris. The fire brigade, a forensic team, and the bomb disposal squad are conducting further investigations.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, Varuna Zone, Neetu Katyayan, and additional district magistrate, Alok Verma, inspected the scene. ADCP Katyayan stated that the elderly woman, Girija Devi, had been residing in the dilapidated house with her three children. She was cooking on Tuesday morning when the blast occurred due to a gas cylinder leak, causing the house to collapse and trap all four beneath the rubble.

Additional commissioner of police Shivhari Meena also inspected the spot.