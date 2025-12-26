Two men arrested for shooting dancer at Gurugram club for rejecting marriage proposal

Police on Thursday evening arrested two persons who had shot a dancer in a club on Gurugram’s MG Road, critically injuring her, for refusing the marriage proposal of one of the accused, police said. The duo was arrested from Baraut in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat. The arrested men in police custody.

The suspects were identified as Tushar alias Jonty (single name), 25, and Shubham Kumar alias Johny, 24, both residents of Sangam Vihar in Delhi.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the incident took place around 12.30-1am on Saturday. Tushar asked the victim, identified as Kalpana, 25, to leave her husband and marry him, but she refused. “He pulled out a pistol and opened fire from close range, targeting her. She was shot in the abdomen and critically injured. The suspects immediately fled the spot and went into hiding in Baraut,” he said.

Police said Tushar works as a moneylender and Shubham runs a glass business. Tushar was acquainted with Kaplana for the past six months, and was pressurising her to marry him, but she repeatedly turned him down. Police said Tushar had also fired at Kalpana’s residence in Najafgarh, Delhi, a month ago to intimidate her.

After the shooting, police admitted the woman to a private hospital in Sector 43, where she was operated upon. She was unable to record her statement and remains under treatment, police said.

On a complaint from the woman’s husband, an FIR was lodged under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Arms Act at the DLF Police Station in Sector 29.

“The duo will be taken on police remand for further interrogation after production in court on Friday. The pistol used in the firing is yet to be recovered,” Turan said.