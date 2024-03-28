Two minor girls molested during Holi celebrations in Assam; two arrested: Police

Two minor girls were allegedly kidnapped and molested during Holi celebrations on Tuesday in Assam’s Guwahati, police said. Two persons have been arrested while the primary accused remains at large. (Representative photo)

Two persons have been arrested while the primary accused remains at large, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the family members of the minors, the girls were walking on the streets of Kahilipara when a white colour car stopped in front of them and three men forcibly took them inside the car.

“They were taken to Ganeshguri area, and the accused tried to sexually assault the minors. Later, they were released under a bridge in Ganeshguri”, the family members claimed.

According to police, after receiving the complaint, a case was registered in Kahilipara Police Station under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including kidnapping and molestation.

“Since there was no sign of sexual intercourse, we registered a case of kidnapping attempt and molestation against the three accused. Two of them were arrested on Wednesday while the prime accused is still absconding,” officials said.

All three accused persons have been identified and they are residents of Guwahati, police said.

Officials said that the arrested persons are undergoing through interrogation and a manhunt has been launched to arrest the prime accused.

According to officials, the arrested persons will be produced in court after an initial probe.