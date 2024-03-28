 Two minor girls molested during Holi celebrations in Assam; two arrested: Police - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Two minor girls molested during Holi celebrations in Assam; two arrested: Police

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Mar 28, 2024 01:28 PM IST

Officials said that the arrested persons are undergoing through interrogation and a manhunt has been launched to arrest the prime accused

Two minor girls were allegedly kidnapped and molested during Holi celebrations on Tuesday in Assam’s Guwahati, police said.

Two persons have been arrested while the primary accused remains at large. (Representative photo)
Two persons have been arrested while the primary accused remains at large. (Representative photo)

Two persons have been arrested while the primary accused remains at large, police said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to the complaint filed by the family members of the minors, the girls were walking on the streets of Kahilipara when a white colour car stopped in front of them and three men forcibly took them inside the car.

“They were taken to Ganeshguri area, and the accused tried to sexually assault the minors. Later, they were released under a bridge in Ganeshguri”, the family members claimed.

Also Read:Clerk arrested over students’ rape on school premises in Karnataka

According to police, after receiving the complaint, a case was registered in Kahilipara Police Station under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including kidnapping and molestation.

“Since there was no sign of sexual intercourse, we registered a case of kidnapping attempt and molestation against the three accused. Two of them were arrested on Wednesday while the prime accused is still absconding,” officials said.

All three accused persons have been identified and they are residents of Guwahati, police said.

Officials said that the arrested persons are undergoing through interrogation and a manhunt has been launched to arrest the prime accused.

According to officials, the arrested persons will be produced in court after an initial probe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Two minor girls molested during Holi celebrations in Assam; two arrested: Police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On