Two more held for sexual assault of minor in Mirzapur

VARANASI Two more men -- identified as Vijay Gupta and Afridi Khan -- were arrested on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and then forcing her to abort. The development comes over 10 days after police arrested one Akash Keshari in connection with the case. Keshari has already been sent to jail. After examination, the doctor informed the mother that her daughter is pregnant. (HT Photo)

The incident, which took place in a Mirzapur village, came to the fore on July 17 when the teenager was taken to the community health centre by her mother. The girl was suffering from abdominal pain. After examination, the doctor informed the mother that her daughter is pregnant.

Later, the teenage girl narrated her ordeal. She added that Kesari forced her to consume ‘abortion medicine’. According to her statement, Afridi Khan assaulted the girl sexually several times over the last one-and-a-half years.

Based on the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, police lodged a case under IPC sections 376(D), 342 (wrongful confinement), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 452 (house trespass), and 506 (criminal intimidation), and relevant sections of the Pocso Act.

On July 18, Akash was arrested by the police and sent to jail. Further probe is underway in the matter. Police have said that the girl’s statement was recorded after she was discharged from the hospital.

On Wednesday, police arrested Afridi as well. During interrogation, Afridi revealed that Vijay Gupta also played a role in the crime. Subsequently, Gupta was also arrested. After their arrest, police produced both of them in court. Later, they were sent to jail.

SP Mirzapur Santosh Kumar Mishra said that further action in the case will be taken based on DNA and forensic reports.

