Home / Cities / Others / 2 prisoners who escaped from Mizoram jail caught from hotel

2 prisoners who escaped from Mizoram jail caught from hotel

ByEzrela Dalidia Fanai
Apr 21, 2023 02:42 PM IST

Lunglei police station sub-inspector ZD Lalremruata said the two said that they hadn’t escaped with the other three prisoners

AIZAWL: Two of the five Myanmar nationals who escaped from Mizoram’s Lunglei district prison on April 19 have been apprehended, police said on Friday. The two men, Dokapthanga (26) and Lalbawiliana (27), told the police that they were not associated with the other three prisoners who escaped on the same day.

The two were in jail in a case registered under the Narcotic- Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The two were in jail in a case registered under the Narcotic- Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Dokapthanga (26) and Lalbawiliana (27) have been caught by members of the Mausen village Young Mizo Association (YMA) while they were at Malika Hotel and handed over to Lunglei police.

Lunglei police station sub-inspector ZD Lalremruata said the two said that they hadn’t escaped with the other three prisoners. “In their statement, they said that when they went into the toilet, they found a hole and escaped. They were planning to escape to Myanmar via Vaphai of Champhai district,” Lalremruata added.

The two were in jail in a case registered under the Narcotic- Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The other three, identified as Haudeihchhin (25), Vanneihthanga (38) and Lalchawimawia (24), are still missing. Lalchawimawia was accused of allegedly killing a woman in Lunglei Chanmari in September 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out