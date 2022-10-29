Two prominent parks of Sangam city to run on PPP model

Popular PD Tandon Park and Sumitranandan Pant Bal Udyan (Hathi Park) of Sangam city will soon be run on public-private partnership (PPP) model.

In the first such move for public parks, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has begun the process in this regard under which these parks will now be developed and maintained by the very agency/firm entrusted with the task of managing them by the PDA, the authority officials said.

“We have invited requests for proposals (RFP) in this regard. The PDA intends to engage agencies for operations, maintenance and management of amusement and recreational parks on PPP format at Sumitranandan Pant Bal Udyan (Hathi Park) and PD Tandon Park. The duration of operation shall be 10 years with provision of a five-year extension subject to achievement of performance level benchmark,” said Arvind Chauhan, vice-chairman, PDA. The objective of this initiative is to increase footfall of the park with creation of an aesthetic space for recreational activities, he added.

Sumitranandan Pant, Bal Udyan (Hathi Park) is spread across approximately 2.75-acre area in Civil Lines, Prayagraj. PD Tandon park also is located in Civil Lines, albeit close to the bus depot.

“The agency chosen for the task will be entrusted with the work of developing, operating, maintaining and managing physical activities at the parks to ensure major footfall,” officials said.

The Hathi Park is equipped with shops, an artificial pond with fountain, ladies and gents’ toilets, filtration plant, entrance gate, parking facility, birds cage, caretaker room, guard room, booking counter in a room, sprinkler system for irrigation, and boating activities.

Activities which are envisaged for the parks include setting up of a recreation and entertainment zone with recreational equipment like swings, etc for visitors, besides a boating zone, an educational zone where built-up utilisation in the form of a library and café as well as a leisure zone with well-maintained green lawns with proper seating and shade arrangement for visitors would exist.

A ‘Hogging Zone’ with space for shops and dining for visitors, a fitness zone having tracks for running and lawns for exercises with setting up of physical exercise equipment besides a display and promotional zone using amphitheater for story sessions and local talent presentation have also been envisaged.

