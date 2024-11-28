Gurugram: A city court sentenced a man and a woman to rigorous life imprisonment for brutally beating a man to death by smashing his head and face with a stone and a rod at Ghata village in Sector 58 about two years ago, police said on Thursday. Two sentenced to life imprisonment for killing man two years ago

They said that the court of additional district and sessions judge Tarun Singal also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on the convicts identified as Mohammad Yakub, 32, and Soniya 31, while pronouncing them guilty them under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday.

Investigators said the deceased was Asif Khan, 30, who along with the two convicts belonged to Bagrain, in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. Asif was an auto rickshaw driver in Gurugram.

Advocate Jitender Saini, who represented the complaints Prem Singh, an eye witness, and Ahsan Khan, Asif’s maternal uncle, said Soniya and Asif were involved in a relationship for seven years and were all set to marry but she later befriended Yakub, which Asif got to know.

“Asif called off the wedding and Soniya feared that Asif could use their chats and photographs to threaten her. So, she and Yakub planned to get Asif’s phone data deleted or murder him,” Saini said.

Yakub called Asif to a secluded place in Ghata and forced him to drink beer at about 4pm on September 27, 2021.

“He asked Asif to delete his phone data but he refused even in an inebriated state. Yakub then called Soniya and both of them murdered him,” he added.

After the police control room was informed, a team reached the spot and arrested Soniya after a chase. Later, Yakub was also arrested, police said.