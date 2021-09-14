Home / Cities / Others / Two unemployed aspiring teachers jump into Bhakra canal, rescued
Two unemployed aspiring teachers jump into Bhakra canal, rescued

Patiala Two ETT qualified unemployed teachers jumped into Bhakra canal near the Passiana village on Monday, alleging that the state government had failed to conduct Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET)
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 02:08 AM IST

Patiala Two ETT qualified unemployed teachers jumped into Bhakra canal near the Passiana village on Monday, alleging that the state government had failed to conduct Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET). The protesters who jumped in were immediately rescued by a team of divers.

