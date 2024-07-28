Two waste collecting firms de-empanelled by civic body for misconduct

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has de-empanelled two waste collection agencies for failing to treat and process waste according to procedure. (Representational Image)

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has de-empanelled two waste collection agencies for failing to treat, process, and properly transport waste to secondary points. Instead, these agencies were found collecting waste from bulk waste generators and dumping it in open areas, officials aware of the matter said.

MCG officials said after collecting evidence in the form of pictures and videos, they took the decision to de-empanel these agencies on Friday.

According to the officials, the waste management agencies are involved in widespread misconduct, including influencing estate officers and RWAs for dry waste pickup and they also regularly dump waste in open areas. The MCG officials pointed out that none of these agencies have their own compost plants, which is a primary requirement for empanelment. These agencies, they said, are the main culprits behind the misuse of Green Value Points (GVP), causing significant revenue loss to the MCG.

The private agencies were also violating the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016. The SWM Rules outline the duties of Bulk Waste Generators (BWG), which include segregating and storing waste in three separate streams—bio-degradable (wet waste), non-biodegradable (dry waste), and domestic hazardous wastes—in suitable bins or containers. The BWGs are also required to process wet waste on the premises to the extent feasible and develop a system for reusing processing products, such as compost or biogas. Additionally, they must hand over segregated dry waste to ULB waste collectors or authorized agencies, segregated domestic hazardous wastes to authorized waste pickers or collectors, and securely wrap sanitary waste, officials said.

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said the agencies were empanelled by them to assist/help BWGs to compost their waste either in their own premises as per SWM Rules 2016 and BWG guidelines. “Despite multiple reminders and opportunities provided to them, they have failed to meet the required obligations and have not provided information as demanded by the MCG. Details were sought from them but they failed to provide the information which shows they were nor performing the task assigned to them,” he said.

Bangar said non-compliance issues have not only disrupted the smooth execution of sanitation services but have also affected the environment and public health. “MCG had no option but to terminate the empanelment agreement with the agencies and have asked them to cease all activities related to services under the said empanelment,” he said.