Two youths die after head-on collision of bikes in Meerut

Two youths died while another got critically injured after their bikes collided head on near the Block Development Office on the Parikshitgarh–Meerut road, late Sunday night. Police said neither of the riders involved in the accident was wearing a helmet.

According to police, Vikrant (32), a resident of Mubarikpur village under Bhawanpur police station, had gone to Parikshitgarh with his friend Prashant to purchase household items for Diwali. After shopping, the two were returning home when, near the Block Development Office, their bike collided with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. The second bike was being ridden by Mahesh (22), a resident of Mahal village under Incholi police station.

The impact was so severe that Vikrant died on the spot. Prashant and Mahesh sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Community Health Center (CHC). Given Mahesh’s critical condition, doctors referred him to the Meerut District Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment.

Police seized both motorcycles and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Circle officer (Sadar Dehat) Shiv Pratap Singh said that the victims’ families were informed and reached the spot soon after the incident. “None of the riders were wearing helmets. Had they done so, their lives might have been saved,” the officer said.