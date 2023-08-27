‘Two-day Agra Footwear Conclave to focus on triple P’

Agra footwear industry will organise a two-day ‘Agra Footwear Conclave’ on September 16 and 17 on the concept of Triple P (Preparation, Production and Projection). (AP file photo for representation)

The event will be jointly organised by fraternity of Agra Footwear Manufacturers (FAFM), Agra Footwear and Exporters Chamber (AFMEC) and Corporate Council for Leadership and Awareness (CCLA).

Agra Footwear and Exporters Chamber (AFMEC) president Puran Dawar has confirmed the dates. “The theme of the conclave will be ‘Showcasing Indian footwear industry’ and will comprise intellectual discussion and exhibitions on issues concerning Agra footwear industry,” said Kuldeep Singh Kohli, president of FAFM.

“Triple P (Preparation, Production and Projection) will be the thrust area for discussions to be held. Experts will throw light on measures for promotion of footwear industry of Agra and challenges before the industry,” stated Dawar.

“The government is promoting concepts like ‘Make in India’ ‘Start Up India’ and the footwear industry is a great source of employment generation being labour oriented. Leather export is one of the top ten foreign currency generating industry and thus immense potential exists and to capitalise the opportunity we need to develop Agra as hub of footwear industry,” stated Dawar.

“There used to be separate discussions by export and domestic footwear fraternity in Agra but this year we aim to bring both on one platform. With GI tag to Agra Footwear, time has come to have quality footwear both for export and domestic market,” said Dawar while elaborating the outline for Agra Footwear Conclave.

“The centuries old footwear industry of Agra was granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag and as such we need to discuss scenario post this development and think a plan to use this as marketing tool,” stated Dawar.

“We aim at developing Agra as global footwear factory through this triple P concept stressing on Preparation, Production and Projection. The idea is to enhance share of footwear from Agra in export and domestic consumption,” stated Dawar.

