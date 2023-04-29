TECHNOVANZA 2023: Budding techies present 105 projects in two-day UCER exhibition

Two-day technical event ‘Technovanza 2023: UCER Project Exhibition’ underway at United College of Engineering and Research (UCER), Naini concluded on Saturday. Students explaining their models to dignitaries during the exhibition. (HT PHOTO)

A total of 105 projects from different fields including agriculture, defence, robotics, drones, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and electric vehicles besides Internet of Things (IoT)- based projects which are industry-oriented and of social relevance, were displayed by BTech and diploma final year students of computer science, information technology, electronics and communication engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering etc branches.

Over 1200 students from various engineering institutions including Shivaji Polytechnic, Prayag Polytechnic, MG Polytechnic, along with children of St John Academy, Naini, Central Academy, Jhunsi, Government Girls Inter College (GGIC) and Shakun Vidya Niketan also visited the two-day exhibition.

Senior manager (Projects) at GAIL Pradeep Kumar Singh, managing director, Tanu Polymers, Dharmendra Mishra, senior chief project manager, Oriental, Structural Engineer Private Limited Umesh Chandra Mishra, General Manager, Veekay Connectors Deepak Saraswat and Prof AK Singh from CS Department of MNNIT analysed the models of students. President, UGI Jagdish Gulati admired the innovative ideas of students and suggested converting a few projects into products for the benefit of the college and society.

Chief guest and advisor (Design Engineering), Shri Shirdi Sai Electricals, Prayagraj distributed awards to the winners.

UCER students who won prizes in hackathons and many state and national level competitions were also felicitated with Stellar Performer Awards.

Dean, students welfare, UCER Prof Nandita Pradhan said that the event was organised to fill the gap between industry and academia.

Principal, UCER Prof HP Shukla, Principal UIP Prof Alok Mukherjee, Dean, planning and development, UGI, Swapnil Srivastava, Dean, academics Sudhanshu Kanojia and Dean CRC Divya Bartaria welcomed the industry and academic experts.