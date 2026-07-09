Only a true problem solver can spot the hidden cat in this messy room within 10 seconds. Can you?

Think you have an eye for detail? This optical illusion is sure to put your powers of observation to the test. At first glance, the picture looks like an ordinary living room filled with furniture, storage boxes and everyday household items. But look a little closer and you will realise there is more to the scene than meets the eye. A cat has tucked itself away so cleverly that many people fail to notice it. Do you think you can find it within 10 seconds? A hidden cat is blending perfectly into this cluttered living room. (Reddit)

Overview of the hidden cat optical illusion picture The picture shows a cosy but cluttered living room filled with everyday items. On the left is a large wooden shelf stacked with folded blankets, colourful storage bins and other belongings. A dark sofa sits in the centre of the room, while a glass coffee table occupies the foreground. Framed posters hang on the walls, and a window with a dark curtain lets in soft natural light.

Books, bags, boxes and clothes are scattered around the room, creating a busy scene with plenty to distract the eye. With so much going on, spotting one small detail becomes much harder than it seems.

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Can you find the hidden cat in 10 seconds? Now for the challenge. Somewhere in this cluttered room is a cat that has camouflaged itself so well that it almost disappears into the surroundings. It is not tucked away behind the furniture or hiding under the table. Instead, it is sitting out in the open, relying on its colouring to stay unnoticed.

Take a good look at the sofa, the shelves and the area near the window. Scan the picture slowly instead of rushing through it. Many people spend far longer than 10 seconds searching because the room is packed with objects that easily draw attention away from the hidden feline.

Have you managed to spot it yet?