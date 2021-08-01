{Udham Singh’s martyrdom} In a break from convention, Sidhu, Capt hold separate functions

Fatehgarh Sahib Unlike the convention that the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPC) president joins all state-level functions of the government, Navjot Singh Sidhu paid homage, separately, to martyr Udham Singh, on Saturday. Sidhu paid his tributes at Roza Sharif, while chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh paid his respects at Sunam, the freedom fighter’s birthplace. The CM also inaugurated a memorial to Udham Singh.

Political observers opine that the holding of parallel functions signals that differences continue to persist between the two leaders. This is even after the CM, Amarinder, after initial refusal, had attended the function of coronation of Sidhu. The holding of two events also stand out starkly as former PCC president Sunil Jakhar joined government functions.

In Sidhu’s defence, however, it can be said that he has been busy meeting workers across the state after taking over. On Saturday, Sidhu, along with local MLA and acting PCC president Kuljit Singh Nagra, visited Roza Sharif. This is the place where mortal remains of Shaheed Udham Singh were brought back from England in 1974, 27 years after his martyrdom. He, however, was identified as Ram Mohammad Singh Azad wand the then chief minister Giani Zail Singh constructed a memorial for him.

Sidhu paid homage the martyr in his own style. “Udham Singh’s revenge for the massacre of Jallianwala Bagh remains an unmatched heroic act. The message is that one should never bow down to oppression. His name change conveyed the message of universal communion,” he told the gathering.

When queried on the separate functions, Sidhu was evasive. “The party and the government will work together for the welfare of the state. Both I and the government are only paying our homage,” he said, before going to pay his obeisance at the religious places in the district. He also met local leaders with MLAs Kaka Randeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh accompanying him.