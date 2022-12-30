UGI pens MoU with HET for holistic growth of students

To ensure spiritual and emotional growth of students and help them deal with stress and pressure, Prayagraj–based United Group of Institutions (UGI), Naini and Hyderabad-based Heartfulness Education Trust (HET) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday.

Heartfulness Education Trust strives to help teachers and students to live a balanced, purposeful, and happy life using its specialised practices so that they are equipped to contribute towards sustainable school reform and community citizenship, informed UGI officials.

A non-profitable organisation, HET has expanded to over 160 countries. It has also signed MoUs with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and with numerous colleges and universities including Allahabad University (AU) as well.

Vice-chairman of UGI, Satpal Gulati and dean, Corporate and Industry Relations signed the MoU on behalf of UGI while zonal coordinator Pratima Srivastava, campus programme coordinator Radha Saxena and U-connect coordinator Jyoti Mishra, signed the MoU on behalf of the HET at the UCER Conference Hall, officials shared.

Speaking on the occasion, the UGI vice-chairman expressed happiness over the collaboration and said that the initiative taken will facilitate students in their social, spiritual and emotional development.

Divya Bartaria, dean, Corporate and Industry Relations, UGI welcomed all stakeholders and participants and threw light on the need of the collaboration.

The representatives of HET informed UGI team about the organisation’s vision, mission and goals towards value-based education which has now become a part of the curriculum in accordance with the new National Education Policy (NEP)-20222.

United College of Engineering and Research (UCER) principal Prof HP Shukla, senior UCER faculty member Prof KS Dubey, principal, United Institute of Management (UIM), KK Malaviya, principal, United Institute of Technology (UIT), Prof Sanjay Srivastava, principal, UIM-faculty of Undergraduate Studies (FUGS) Devendra Tiwari, and dean, Students’ Welfare, UCER Nandita Pradhan were also present on the occasion.