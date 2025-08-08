ULBs face summons after failing to submit mandatory waste management reports

The Directorate of Urban Local Bodies (ULB), Haryana, has issued a stern directive to several municipal bodies across the state after they failed to submit mandatory reports under the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016. Despite repeated reminders through official meetings and written memos, multiple ULBs have not complied with their reporting obligations, prompting the department to take serious administrative steps, said officials familiar with the matter. MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya clarified that the delay in submitting certain mandated reports was due to departmental processing. (Archives)

In a strongly worded memo dated August 6, addressed to municipal commissioners and district-level municipal authorities, the directorate highlighted that the deadline for submission of various waste-related reports was June 30, 2025. These reports—mandated by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the National Green Tribunal (NGT)—include the annual report on Solid Waste Management (SWM), Plastic Waste (for FY 2023–24 and FY 2024–25), Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste, and the April–June NGT Report.

According to the memo, key ULBs such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak, Rewari, Bhiwani, and Nuh, along with others including Tohana, Loharu, Bawal, Sohna, and Kalanaur, have failed to submit one or more of these crucial reports. Officials noted that such persistent non-compliance hampers the state’s ability to accurately monitor and report progress on environmental management and public health initiatives—an essential component of the SWM Rules, 2016.

“It is extremely disappointing to note the continued inaction from the listed ULBs, reflecting a lack of seriousness towards statutory obligations,” the memo states. “Such delays are not only in violation of the directives from statutory authorities but also undermine efforts towards sustainable and accountable urban management.”

The directive warns that failure to comply by August 6 will result in the concerned executive officers and secretaries being required to personally appear before the director general, ULB, on August 7, carrying the complete set of pending reports.

When asked about the matter, MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya clarified that the delay in submitting certain mandated reports was due to departmental processing and termed it a minor issue. “All reports are ready and will be uploaded shortly. There are no lapses or serious concerns involved,” he said, assuring full compliance and transparency in the matter.

HT tried reaching out to other officials but they did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

The ULB department has also sent the communication to the chief secretary (C&S), director general (DG), and joint director (JD) of the ULB department.

The notice underscores that the directorate will not tolerate administrative laxity in critical environmental reporting and accountability. The department has urged all non-compliant bodies to take immediate action to avoid further disciplinary measures.