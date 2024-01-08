ULFA-I claims drone attack carried out at its camp in Myanmar

GUWAHATI: The banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Monday claimed that a drone attack was carried out at its camp in Myanmar early on Sunday and caused injuries to two cadres. The claim on Monday comes days after the pro-talks faction of ULFA signed a tripartite agreement with the Centre and the Assam government (AFP FILE PHOTO)

In a statement issued on Monday, the ULFA-I claimed that three bombs were dropped by drones at one camp. The first was dropped at 4.10pm, the second two minutes later and the third at 4.20pm, it said.

“While the third bomb didn’t explode, two members of our organisation sustained minor injuries in the first two,” the statement said.

It also claimed that the attack was carried out by Indian security forces but did not specify the basis on which this allegation was made.

The Indian Army hasn’t responded to a request for a reaction to the ULFA-I claim. The story will be updated once their response is available.

An army officer based in Guwahati, however, said they didn’t have any information about any such incident claimed by the group. “Since the said event took place in another country, the ministry of external affairs would be in a better position to comment on it.”

Monday’s claim by the Paresh Baruah-led faction comes days after the pro-talks faction of ULFA signed a 21-page agreement with the central and Assam government to end one of the most violent insurgencies in the Northeast. The pro-talks faction has about 700 cadres.

The Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-I has several camps in Myanmar and has been opposed to talks unless the issue of a sovereign Assam is part of the deliberations.