Umesh Pal murder case: Despite encounters, detention, houses demolition and raids, five shooters remain elusive

Lucknow The Uttar Pradesh Police has been going all out to nab the accused involved in the Umesh Pal murder, which took place in Prayagraj in broad day-light on February 24. So far, police have searched 100 places, announced cash rewards of ₹5 lakh each on shooters who fired at lawyer Umesh Pal and his two security guards, and demolished the houses of four aides of former MP Atiq Ahmad, whose family is believed to be the master-mind behind the assassination. Not just this, police have also held over 15 aides of the former MP. The murder took place in Prayagraj in broad day-light on February 24. (CCTV footage)

However, despite persistent efforts, the police have, so far, not been able to trace five of the identified shooters -- including Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad -- involved in the case. The U.P. Police has also roped in its elite agency Special Task Force (STF) to trace the shooters. A senior police official said that the entire state machinery has been searching for jailed mafioso’s son Asad and four others shooters -- including crude bomb expert and Atiq’s close aide Guddu Muslim.

Police authorities confirmed that the state government has announced a reward of ₹5 lakh each for the arrest of the accused -- including Asad, Guddu Muslim, Sabir, Armaan and Mohd Gulam. Besides, raids were also carried at over 100 hideouts -- including at least 45 places in Prayagraj. The raids were carried out in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kaushambhi, Gorakhpur, and many other places in U.P. as well as in other states but cops couldn’t catch the culprit.

Action so far

Police have gunned down two accused -- Arbaaz and Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman -- involved in the case. While Arbaaz drove the car for the shooters, Usman fired the first shot at Umesh Pal. Apart from this, Atiq Ahmad’s two minor sons -- Ahzam and Abaan -- have been sent to Juvenile Home by police. The state machinery has also arrested Sadaqat Khan, the illegal inmate of Muslim Boarding House, for allegedly being part of the murder conspiracy.

A shooter at large for past 18 years

The hunt for shooters involved in the murders of Umesh Pal and his gunners also reminded the police and administration of another shooter associated with Atiq Ahmad -- Abdul Kauwi. At large for 18 years, Kauwi is wanted for allegedly killing BSP MLA Raju Pal in January 2005. A Kaushambi-resident, Kauwi carries a bounty of ₹50,000. His posters were also released. Recently, Abdul Kauwi’s brother Abdul Qadir was arrested from Kaushambi for giving shelter to the alleged criminal.

Similarly, a cash reward of ₹25,000 has been put on Atiq Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen for allegedly being part of the larger conspiracy to eliminate Umesh Pal. She was also named in the FIR lodged in connection with Umesh Pal’s murder at Prayagraj’s Dhumanganj police station along with her jailed husband Atiq Ahmad, his brother Khalid Azeem (alias Ashraf), and sons Asad, Guddu Muslim, Sabir, Mohd Gulam, and Armaan.

Several people in detention

To nab the culprits, police have detained several people associated with the shooters. These include -- Mubasshir Harun, Sadaqat’s associate and inmate of Muslim Boarding; Mohd Nafis, the owner of a popular eatery who is alleged to have given his car to shooters; Rahil Hasan, brother of shooter Mohd Gulam; and former city president of BJP minority cell in Prayagraj, and Atiq Ahmad’s trusted aide Balli Pandit aka Sudhanshu Tiwari. It is alleged that Shaista visited Balli Pandit’s house on February 19 with shooter Sabir and a few others. Besides, dozens of other associates of Atiq, his brother Ashraf, and his sons were detained for questioning and later, released after it was learnt that they didn’t know the whereabouts of the shooters.

Houses of four aides of Atiq Ahmad demolished

Since the February 24 incident, police have demolished houses of four people associated with Atiq Ahmad. These include -- Zafar Ahmad Khan, a media person from Banda; Safdar Ali, alleged supplier of arms and ammunition to Atiq and his aides; Mohd Mashuk Pradhan, the alleged financier of Atiq Ahmad; and Abdul Kauwi, the MP’s absconding henchman.