Umesh Pal murder case: Police to get B warrant to quiz Umar, Ali

The Dhumanganj police will soon file an application to get a B warrant for slain mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmed’s two elder sons, Umar and Ali. The siblings will be questioned in the murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards on February 24 last year. A video grab of the attack on lawyer Umesh Pal in Prayagraj on Feb 24, 2023 (HT File Photo)

Atiq’s eldest son Umar is lodged at Lucknow jail in connection with abduction and assault on a Lucknow based realtor, Mohit Jaiswal, while his second son, Ali, is lodged at Naini Central Jail for assault and demanding extortion from property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu.

Police has made them an accused in Umesh Pal’s murder case for being involved in conspiracy. Based on evidence found against them, they will be questioned further in this connection.

Police officials said based on questioning of other accused, it has come to fore that Umar and Ali were aware of the plan to murder Umesh Pal and were in contact with other accused and assailants. Now, they will be questioned further in the case following which a charge-sheet will be filed against them.

Meanwhile, the police will now enhance efforts to trace the whereabouts of other accused involved in the assault on Umesh Pal and its planning.

On Saturday, Umesh Pal’s kin observed his first death anniversary. A large number of Umesh’s supporters and local politicians visited the family and paid tributes to Umesh Pal and the two police guards.