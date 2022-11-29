Home / Cities / Others / Undertrial tries to attack magistrate in Odisha with knife, overpowered

Undertrial tries to attack magistrate in Odisha with knife, overpowered

Updated on Nov 29, 2022 09:42 AM IST

Berhampur police superintendent Vivek Saravana said that Bhagaban Sahoo held the knife close to the magistrate Pragyan Paramita Pratihari’s neck for almost 10 seconds

The undertrial is an accused in at least four cases. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Debabrata Mohanty

A 51-year-old undertrial in at least four cases, including sexual harassment, tried to attack a judicial magistrate with a knife during court proceedings at Berhampur in Odisha.

Berhampur police superintendent Vivek Saravana said that Bhagaban Sahoo held the knife close to the magistrate Pragyan Paramita Pratihari’s neck for almost 10 seconds on Monday. “But before he could harm the magistrate; she jumped from her podium with help from one of the lawyers and court staffer. Other court employees gathered and disarmed Sahoo,” said Saravana.

He added that Sahoo suddenly climbed the podium before he was overpowered. Sahoo was later taken to a police station and interrogated about the reason for trying to attack the magistrate. “He did not give any reason and behaved like an abnormal person. We have now arrested him on the attempt to murder charges. We are also strengthening security measures in the court,” said Saravana.

