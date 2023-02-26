Unidentified miscreants fire gunshots outside boxer’s Ludhiana home

Unidentified miscreants opened fire in the air outside the residence of former junior world boxing champion Mandeep Kaur in Chakkar village of Hathur. Police booked unidentified miscreants for firing gunshots outside boxer’s Ludhiana home. (HT File)

Police said the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. The accused, meanwhile, are also yet to be identified.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered in the case following the complaint of Daljit Kaur of Chakkar village, the boxer’s mother.

The complainant said she and her husband heard a gunshot outside their house around 9.45 pm on Thursday. Upon rushing outside, the duo spotted a car speeding through the street. As it was dark outside, they couldn’t note the car’s registration number. The couple lodged a complaint with the police soon after the incident.

The complainant said her son Jagvinder Singh, who is a kabaddi player, had gone to Jangpur village to participate in a tournament at the time of incident and her daughter, Mandeep Kaur was away training in Mohali.

Giving out details, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sulakhan Singh said police have scanned through some footage recovered from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area, but no clue regarding the miscreants has been found so far. A case under sections 336 (rash or negligent act endangering human life), 427 (mischief ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 25, 27-54-59 of Arms Act, meanwhile, has been registered.