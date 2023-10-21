Union cabinet approves setting up National Centre of Ageing at IMS-BHU

The Union Cabinet recently approved setting up a National Centre of Ageing (NCA) at the Institute of Medical Sciences-BHU under the National Programme for Healthcare of the Elderly (NPHCE), said Prof Anup Singh, founder head of the department of geriatric medicine, IMS-BHU and nodal officer of NPHCE on Friday. Department of Geriatric medicine. (HT)

Soon after receiving the information about the approval for setting up NCA at IMS-BHU, Prof Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya and Rajya Sabha MP Seema Dwivedi for it. He also thanked the IMS-BHU administration for its support.

Prof Singh said that Mansukh Mandviya informed Rajya Sabha MP Seema Dwivedi through a letter, adding that Rajya Sabha MP Dwivedi has supported the proposal of creating NCA at BHU.

He said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction to get this centre for IMS-BHU. It is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen geriatric healthcare facilities for the elderly and to make them ‘Aatmnirbhar’ for health needs. Ayushmann Bharat scheme will further strengthen it, added Prof Singh.

It is estimated that the elderly population will double by 2050. Under the leadership of Prof Anup Singh the Department of Geriatric Medicine was set up in IMS-BHU in 2018 and within 1 year the MD geriatric course was started.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!