Union minister Thawar Gehlot’s daughter succumbs to Covid in Indore

Union Social Justice and Empowerment minister Thawar Chand Gehlot’s daughter Yogita Solanki succumbed to Covid at the Medanta hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday. The minister’s office said Solanki’s infection was detected about a fortnight ago.

“She died this morning after suffering a heart attack. According to doctors, there was a blood clot which also caused a paralytic attack,” a statement by the minister’s office said.

“Her RT-PCR test report was negative but there were symptoms,’’ said an aide to the minister. “When they got a HR-CT scan done, they found 90% damage to her lungs after which she was admitted to hospital.’’

Initially, the 44-year-old was taken to a hospital in Ujjain as the family is based there, but as her condition deteriorated, she was moved to Indore.

The official said Solanki was a homemaker who was survived by her husband who works with the health department and two children, a 23-year-old daughter and a 20-year-old son.

Gehlot left for Ujjain after attending the Prime Minister’s special meeting of the council of ministers last Friday.