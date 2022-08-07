Unique Raksha Bandhan: AU prof leads mission to save environment by tying rakhi to trees
The festival of Rakhsha Bandhan may still be a few days away but the former garden in-charge and a senior faculty member of Allahabad University’s department of Botany prof NB Singh and his students celebrated the festival on Saturday in a unique way.
Giving a message of protecting the environment, the group led by prof Singh tied rakhis to a number of trees and promised to protect them. Apart from teachers, AU students and gardeners participated in the initiative.
“The idea of tying a rakhi to trees, and that too a week before Rakhsha Bandhan, was important because although we plant several trees on different occasions, but it is more important to protect them and see to it that they grow properly”, said prof Singh
For this purpose, the professor selected both old and new trees at the Teachers’ Colony of AU which needed immediate attention. He also performed aarti of some of the trees and applied tilak before tying rakhi to the trunk of the trees.
“The problem of global warming and CO2 being released in the air is adversely affecting the environment because of which problems such as floods, temperature escalation and freak natural incidents are being witnessed in the world,” said prof Singh.
There has to be a balance between progress and protecting the environment and what better could be the method than to tie a rakhi to these trees and promising them protection, he added.
Likewise, the traders of the city, under the banner of Sanyukt Vyapar Mandal Mahanagar, have decided to also tie a rakhi to several trees of the city, this Raksha Bandhan. The traders will first decorate a tree in front of their establishments and later tie a rakhi to the tree and take a pledge to protect it, and thereby, the environment.
Likewise, bakers and sweet shop owners too are in an upbeat mood to celebrate the festival.
“We have decided to make several items with the theme of Raksha Bandhan including gift hampers, pastries and other items,” said Mohit Roy, owner of a famous bakery in the Civil Lines area.
-
Satyendar Jain withdraws bail plea after hospital release, wife gets interim bail
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday withdrew his interim bail application filed on health grounds in connection with a money laundering case, after his counsel informed a city court of his discharge from Lok Nayak hospital, where he was admitted since July 8. Special judge Geetanjali Goel allowed the withdrawal, even as she granted interim bail to the minister's wife Poonam Jain.
-
India, Spain and Latin America: AMU symposium discusses areas of co-operation
Foreign diplomats and faculty members of the Aligarh Muslim University discussed the language, culture and arts that bind India, Spain and Latin American countries in spirit despite being continents apart. They had come together for the symposium of the Department of Foreign Languages, Faculty of International Studies on 'Socio-Culture Relationship between India, Spain and Latin America' organised on Friday.
-
Ludhiana: Missing 12-year-old boy found murdered in gutter of abandoned building
A 12-year-old boy, who was missing for the past two days, was found murdered in the gutter of an abandoned building in Machhiwara Bypass on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Harsh of Ambedkar Colony, Samrala. Police found a piece of cloth wrapped around the boy's face and he had multiple injuries. Samrala police have sent the body to the civil hospital for postmortem and lodged a murder case against unidentified assailants.
-
Blast case solved with arrest of two JKGF operatives in Ramban
With the arrest of two terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have solved the case of grenade attack on Ind police post in Ramban district on August 2, wherein two policemen were injured, officials said. An FIR was registered under sections 307, 120-B, 121 of the IPC and 4/5 of the Explosives Act at the Gool police station and investigations were taken up.
-
Ludhiana: Labourer nabbed for murdering his nephew
A labourer was arrested on Friday for allegedly bludgeoning Viren Sada's nephew to death with a wooden log in Tugal village. His wife had left him and started living with the victim, a native of Saharsa in Bihar, 38, Upendra Sada, police said. The suspect's wife, Saviya Devi said around 15 days ago, Viren also shifted to Tugal and started working as a farm labourer. A murder case has been registered against Viren.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics