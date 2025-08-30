Unnao man who crossed Pak border in 2020 returns home shattered

A 45-year-old man from Unnao district, who went missing nearly five years ago and was later found imprisoned in Pakistan, has returned home in a mentally unstable condition — only to disappear again a day after his arrival. He was eventually traced and brought back by his family. Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard along the India-Pakistan border fence (File)

According to officials, Suraj Pal, a resident of Akrampur Sultan Khera in the Kotwali area, left home without informing anyone on October 27, 2020. When he failed to return, his family filed a missing person report. For months, there was no trace of him.

Then, in October 2021, the family was informed by security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir that Pal had crossed the RS Pura sector of the border into Pakistan in December 2020 and had been imprisoned there.

He remained in a Pakistan jail for over three years before being released in May 2024 and handed over to India’s Border Security Force at the Wagah border. However, despite his release, he did not return home immediately. His whereabouts remained unknown for nearly 15 months. Pal finally resurfaced earlier this week when villagers spotted him wandering near the Lok Nagar railway crossing on Wednesday evening and alerted his family.

Relatives said he appeared disoriented from the moment he returned. Neighbours and family members gathered at his home, eager to learn about his long absence, but Pal was visibly distressed. According to his cousin, Ramesh Chandra, the barrage of questions overwhelmed him. “He couldn’t give clear answers and seemed extremely uncomfortable,” Chandra said.

By Thursday morning, Pal had stopped speaking altogether and quietly left the house without telling anyone and hours later, the family found him sitting alone near Magarwara railway station. He was brought back home that evening, and relatives have since restricted visitors to avoid adding to his stress.

Family members said his mental health has significantly deteriorated. He avoids speaking, struggles to respond coherently, and remains withdrawn. “We fear he might run away again. He doesn’t want to see anyone,” Chandra added.

Police officials have acknowledged his fragile condition. “Suraj Pal is not in a position to give clear statements. His mental state is unstable,” said additional superintendent of police (Unnao) Akhilesh Singh. He added that the local intelligence unit is looking into the matter, though no formal police action has been initiated yet.

However, why it took him 15 months to reach Unnao after re-entering India remains unanswered.

For his family, those unanswered questions are now secondary. “He is back with us, but he is not the same person. We don’t know what he went through. Right now, we just want him to rest,” his cousin said.