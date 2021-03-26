Unnao’s additional district judge seeks voluntary retirement after attack by lawyers

A day after he was allegedly attacked by a group of lawyers in his court room on Thursday, additional district judge (Unnao) Prahlad Tandon on Friday sought voluntary retirement from judicial service on personal grounds. Tandon is also special judge (Pocso Act court).

In a letter addressed to Governor Anandiben Patel, he requested for voluntary retirement from service.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to the registrar general, Allahabad high court and the district judge, Unnao.

After the incident, Tandon had handed over a complaint letter to the Unnao kotwali police station, naming 15 lawyers and around 150 unidentified lawyers for the attack.

Lawyers across the state have condemned the attack on a senior judicial officer.

Even in Unnao district court, there is resentment against lawyers who attacked the additional district judge.

Justice DP Singh, former judge of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court, has condemned the incident and demanded stern action against lawyers involved in in it.

“The high court must take a serious note of the incident. Stern action must be taken against the lawyers involved in the attack on the additional district judge of Unnao in the court room,” said Justice DP Singh.

Justice Singh has also requested the high court not to accept the resignation of the additional district judge.

Gyan Singh Chauhan, senior advocate of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court, too, has condemned the Unnao incident and demanded action against those responsible for it.